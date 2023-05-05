GMAC champ Woods, Oilers begin defense of Div. II national title

Gabby Woods and her University of Findlay teammates will begin defense of their NCAA Div. II national championship Monday in the NCAA Division II East Regional women’s golf tournament.

Woods and the Oilers will play at Panther Creek Golf Club in Springfield, Ill.The top six teams and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the NCAA Div. II Women’s Golf Championship tournament May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo.

Woods, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, earned medalist honors in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament April 29 at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course in Lexington.

Woods won her match play event in the finale against Tiffin but shot a 2-under par 214 during stroke play to claim the conference individual championship.

Woods had rounds of 69, 75 and 70 on the par 72, 6,014-yard layout at UK. The fifth tournament win of Woods’ career ties her for first on the all-time list at Findlay. She is one of two players to earn conference tournament medalist honors twice in her career.

Woods is a junior from Sabina.

“I am really happy for Gabby,” Findlay coach Dominic Guarnieri said. “She played her last 27 holes three-under par to secure the win.”

This win is Findlay’s fifth consecutive Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship and sixth consecutive conference championship to date back to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).