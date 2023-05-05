New Master Gardener volunteer training offered

Have you ever heard of Master Gardener Volunteers? The MGV program was started in Seattle, Washington in 1972 by extension agent Dr. David Gibby. This was for the growing demand for information about plants, plant pathology, and gardening.

County extension agents recruit and train people in the community about horticulture and researched based information and certify people as Master Gardener Volunteers through a land grant university, in our case, Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteers. These volunteers can then represent the university and assist the county extension office in delivering education throughout the county on horticulture.

Clinton County is offering a New Master Gardner Volunteer training. The MGV program provides intensive training in horticulture to interest gardeners who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension office.

Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must! A few educational topics covered are Botany, Soils and Fertilizer, Entomology, Herbaceous Ornamentals, Fruits, Lawns, and many more.

When is the next training? Beginning May 31 and ending Aug. 9, classes will be held every Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., an hour lunch break, then 1-4 p.m. You will be required to attend all classes listed in order to complete the required 50 hours of training.

Where will classes be hosted? Training will be offered in-person, Wednesdays at Southern State Community College, 351 Brooks-Mallot Rd, Mt.Orab, OH 45154

Is there a cost for the training? Yes, the class costs $200 plus the cost of a required background check. The background check can be done upon acceptance into the class.

Registration Deadline: May 17, 2023

Contact the Clinton County OSU Extension office to register: Phone: 937-382-0901, email: [email protected]