Quaker baseball drops final two at Otterbein

The Wilmington College baseball team wrapped up its 2023 season with a pair of narrow Ohio Athletic Conference losses at Otterbein Saturday. The Cardinals took game one 8-6 in come-from-behind fashion and won the nightcap 4-1.

In the first game, WC trailed 3-0 but Evan Eilerman drove in a run with a single and Carter Scheben brought one home with a sacrifice fly. The Quakers tied the game on an Otterbein error.

One inning later, Jared Lammert and Caleb Scott set the table for Eilerman, who launched a three-run home run to right field for his first collegiate home run. The lead wouldn’t last long, however, as the hosts tallied three runs on four hits to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Luke Chappie relieved Shepherd and got the Quakers out of the sixth inning, but the Cardinals got to Chappie in the seventh as the first three batters reached base including Jamie Perebzak, who doubled home both two runs. WC got runners on in each of the final three innings, but two double plays prevented any runs from scoring.

Eilerman led the way for Wilmington with a 2-for-4 performance with the home run and four RBIs. Lammert, Dominic Depa and Jesse Reliford also had multi-hit games for WC.

The nightcap was a pitcher’s dual for the first half of the game as Aaron Boster (WC) and Jackson Peloquin (OTT) held the offenses scoreless through four innings. In the top of the fifth, however, Evan Kelsey singled up the middle to open the frame and advanced to second on a balk. The junior went 90 feet on a lineout to right field and scored the game’s first run as Tyler Shaneyfelt hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Cardinals tied the game in the sixth and scored three more in the seventh for the win.

Boster fell to 4-5 on the season allowing four earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings while Trent Mendenhall recorded the final five outs.

The Quakers out-hit the Cardinals 7-5 in the game with Scheben going 3-for-4.

Wilmington finishes its 2023 campaign with a 16-23 overall record including a 4-14 mark in OAC games.