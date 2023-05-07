WC softball splits twinbill on senior day

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College softball team closed out its home schedule with an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader split against Otterbein Saturday. The Cardinals won game won 2-0 while the Quakers reversed that with a 2-0 win in game two.

The day, which began with a celebration of four seniors – Lindsey Carter (Clinton-Massie graduate), Bailey Hypes, Lizz Hadley and Alexis Stringfellow — ended with head coach Beth Floyd’s 200th career victory. Floyd is 200-346 in her 16-year WC coaching career.

In game one, Cardinal starter Bryn Grabowski had things working, striking out 10 of the first 11 batters. Carter, who singled to right center with two outs in the first, was the only Quakers not to strike out through four innings. Rachel Berry had the other WC hit.

Grabowski improved to 10-6 on the season with the shutout, striking out 13 Quakers and allowing just two hits and a walk. Fifth-year senior Stringfellow allowed just the two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in the final home start of her career.

In the nightcap, the Quakers scored first as Samantha Schwab singled home Judaea Wilson in the bottom of the first.

The Cardinals drew three walks to load the bases in the fourth, but Izzy Rothrock struck out Sydni Clever to end the threat. The WC offense gave Rothrock an insurance run in the bottom of the inning as Schwab singled scoring Wilson again.

Rothrock, who took a no-hitter into the fifth, earned a shutout with a 126-pitch effort that included 10 strikeouts and seven walks.

The Quakers finished with 10 hits including two doubles from Carter. Wilson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Schwab had two hits and drove in both runs. Olivia Doll also hit two singles for WC.