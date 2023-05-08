Community comes together to support children

WILMINGTON — On Saturday, the community of Clinton County came together to celebrate family, health, good food, books, nature, fitness, animals, and mindfulness at an event held in support of the county’s children. The event, which took place at various locations throughout the county, was a resounding success, with many participants enjoying the festivities.

Organized by several local organizations, including the CCYC – Clinton County Youth Council, Clinton County Farmers’ Market, Wilmington Kiwanis, and Wilmington Get Fit, the event featured a variety of activities and attractions. Participants had the opportunity to take part in fitness classes, mindfulness exercises, 26 mile race as well as explore nature trails, face-painting, visit with animals, and sample delicious food from local vendors.

Special thanks were extended to all the individuals and organizations who contributed to the success of the event, including VitalFitness, Wilmington Yoga Collective, Cowan Lake State Park, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, Parks Livestock Farm, and Boy Scout Troop 155 Clarksville. Credit was also given to Pearl Spurlock Photography for capturing images of the day’s events.

Renee Quallen wants to especially recognize and thank the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren and Clinton Counties, as well as donations from Larrick Construction and Excavating and Mean Jeans Salon.

Overall, the event was a wonderful celebration of community and support for Clinton County’s children. It showcased the county’s many resources and the commitment of local organizations to creating a vibrant and healthy community.