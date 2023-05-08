Wildcats end two-game skid with 8-6 victory

BETHEL — Despite collecting just three hits, Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 8-6 Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Wildcats (15-5, 8-2) scored at least one run in each of the first six innings, erasing a 5-4 deficit after taking a 4-0 lead.

Blanchester lost its previous two games by a combined score of 31-4.

“This was a great rebound game for us,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We have lot of baseball this week. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Sam Roush scored three times and stole three of Blanchester’s nine bases.

Zach West improved to 4-1 even though the Tigers scored five runs in the second inning.

“I commend West for battling through the early innings,” said Lawson. “He kept his poise and really starting executing his pitches.”

Lawson said the Wildcat defense played great and took a few outs away running down balls in the outfield. BHS also threw out a runner at home plate and turned a double play in the bottom of the seventh.

SUMMARY

May 8, 2023

BL^1^3^1^1^1^1^0^(8-3-1)

BT^0^5^1^0^0^0^0^(6-6-2)

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-3-1-1 James Wymer 2-2-0-1 West 3-0-0-1 Miller 1-0-0-0 Skates 0-0-0-0 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Dick 4-1-1-0 Dees 4-0-0-0 Jansen Wymer 3-1-1-1 Adkins 0-1-0-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-8-3-4

(6) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Morris 3-1-0-1 Schultian 2-1-0-1 Ladd 3-0-2-1 Darnell 4-0-1-2 Sniper 4-0-0-0 Shields 3-2-2-0 Schultian 2-1-0-0 Moss 3-1-1-0 Evans 1-0-0-0 Seven 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-6-6-5

2B: BL-Roush; BT-Ladd

SB: BL-Dick 2, Miller, Roush 3, Jansen Wymer, James Wymer 2; BT-Shields

HBP: BL-Adkins, James Wymer 2; BT-Schultian 2

SAC: BL-Jansen Wymer

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

West (W)^7^6^6^5^3^7

Bethel-Tate

Sniper^2^1^4^2^2^3

Darnell (L)^5^2^4^3^5^4