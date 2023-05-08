Head Start learns about planes

Clinton County Community Action Head Start recently visited the Wilmington Air Park to learn about planes and how they work. The students learned about piloting a plane and were able to take turns in the flight simulator. ATSG employees spent a lot of time with the students.

