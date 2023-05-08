Headlines and remembering

How did you feel when you opened your Wilmington News Journal June 29, 1978? Count the years! Forty-five years ago the article proclaimed Jack McCall leaving the Melvin service station and restaurant after 31 years. This means they opened in 1947. They saw many changes in Clinton County.

The first paragraph reads: For 31 years Pauline and Jack McCall have served coffee and lunch, sold groceries, gasoline, and serviced automobiles for those in the Melvin crossroads vicinity. This article will use most of the names found in the article. More problems were solved and plans made while sitting at the counter in McCalls than many of us can remember. Many of the names will dredge up memories of the “local watering hole” and the locals who gathered to talk.

Pauline recalled, “We missed the big snow of ’51 because we were marooned on US 68 ourselves.” Jack added: “And a few years ago when the ice storm struck the county, we were the only ones with electricity. The Deans down the road brought their baby and stayed here.” Mr. McCall also added: “A few years ago we were about ready to leave for Canada and the whole area flooded. We all went across the highway to help ‘Wil’ Fisher move fertilizer.” This demonstrates the attitude of neighbor helping neighbor in small communities. It seems sometimes “we now don’t have times for things like that.”

Do you remember any of these names? Chintzy Dabe – his name was Clifford, “Pappy” Bowles was there most every day, Mark and Craig Beam usually came in with Jim Harris and Wayne Ellis.

Pauline states she baked pies every day and the hours were long. She also named Betty Jandes as working there 20 years and Eva Moon for about 16. Georgianna Bernard was “a big help”. Mary and Jay Hull took over management of the business. Do you have any special memories? Do you have a favorite story of that place?

In the News Journal published July 29, 1957 an article headlined Reeseville Celebrates 100 Years of Community Life. Graduates of Reesville High School were being honored. Mrs. Willis Heironimus, a lifelong member of the community, gave some history of the school. Names mentioned in the article were first settlers Absalom and Samuel Reed who came to the area in 1803. The town of Reesville was laid out tore by Moses Reese [Rees] July 11, 1857. Originally it was just called Cross Roads.

Those honored were Cora Morgan and Milton Bernard – class of 1893; Flora Morgan and Mrs. Mayme (Charles) Reeder – class of 1894. Mrs. Printis Spear served as master of ceremonies. An addition to the village was made by David Puckett on December 9, 1866 and another was made by C. Rhonemus in 1874. The first postmaster was J. E. Barr. Jonathon and Henry Ruckers opened a general store and soon Christian Rhonemus added another general store. Robert Taylor was a tailor. The first sawmill was built by William Wilson. Benjamin and James Jarolds built a grist mill in 1861 and later sold it to Henry and A. Bloom. A. Bloom was the grandfather of Raymond Bloom. The first school was established in 1814 and James Ferguson was the teacher.

More presentations of community activity were made by Donavin Woodmansee, Anna Hatfield. Donna Gibson, Mrs. Ora Wical, and Mrs. Herbert Bowermaster. More history of the school was presented by Laura Hinkie. Ada Adams provided music. Linda Woodmansee, Rosalee Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Roberts also made presentations. Is anyone related to the folks named? Please do not let our history die. Embrace it!