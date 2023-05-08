Port Authority celebrates Economic Development Week

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is marking National Economic Development Week this week, May 8-12, to highlight local efforts to create a more economically vibrant and livable community.

“Why economic development week is important is it allows all of us an annual reminder to recognize the important work that all of our local, regional, and state economic development partners do every day,” said Alex Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “If we didn’t commemorate this week, we’d be neglecting the tremendous effort put forward by our partners and leaving their economic development story unsung.”

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere. In recognition of the week, the Port Authority will be using its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/clinton-county-port-authority), Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/CountyPort), and website (ChooseClintonCountyOH.org) to recognize the collaborative efforts of all of its economic development partners: the City of Wilmington, the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, the Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington, Main Street Wilmington, the Ohio SBDC at Miami Regionals, and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

“The outcomes of a successful economic development program are simple: adding new job opportunities; attracting capital investment; and increasing per-capita income. It’s the work to achieve those outcomes that is complex,” said Josh Roth, economic development director of Clinton County. “The Port Authority is lucky to have great partners throughout the community who are committed to the daily work, whether it be addressing barriers to employment, revitalizing neighborhoods and our central business districts, or improving the infrastructure we all depend on. A lot of effort goes into maintaining and improving the competitiveness of our community – all with the goal of building a thriving place to live, work, and play.”

“As local and regional economies evolve, the role of economic developers and development organizations is crucial in energizing, preparing, and promoting local economic growth,” said IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2023 Economic Development Week will recognize, distinguish, and show appreciation for the innovation and leadership of our community leaders building an equitable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future. I hope communities everywhere will join us in celebrating the accomplishments and important work economic developers perform in their communities year-round.”

In addition to the social media campaign this week, the Port Authority began its recognition of Economic Development Week on Thursday, May 4, when Beres and Roth spoke at the Economic Network Alliance on current trends and issues in economic development, and with a special proclamation from Mayor John Stanforth at the Wilmington City Council meeting. The Clinton County Board of Commissioners will also be acknowledging the Port Authority’s efforts with a proclamation on Wednesday, May 10.