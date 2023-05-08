WC’s 147th commencement set for Saturday

Wilmington College will confer 262 degrees at its 147th Annual Commencement on Saturday (May 13). The degrees include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Organizational Leadership and Master of Science in Athletic Training.

Dr. Coreen H. Cockerill, interim president, will preside and offer remarks at the ceremony, which will feature a procession of graduates, faculty, staff and trustees traversing Collett Mall into Fred Raizk Arena at Hermann Court. Tickets are required for the 10:15 a.m. ceremony.

Tara E. Durbin will present the keynote address. The member of the Class of 2001 serves on the executive staff of Farm Credit Mid-America as its chief lending officer for agriculture. She worked her way from student intern to senior vice president to the top executive circle of the company. She represents the modern-day prominence of women in the agriculture industry. Indeed, WC’s agriculture program is comprised of more than 70 percent women this year.

Graduating seniors with speaking roles at Commencement include Heidi N. Edens, who will give a welcome; Courtney E. Luderman, who will introduce the keynote speaker; Daniel McCamish, representing the graduate programs; Jaymirr T. Johnson, representing main campus graduates; and Serigne M. Lo, who will speak on behalf of graduates from the Cincinnati Branch.

Jennah M. Blair will sing “Million to One” accompanied by Dr. Brianna Matzke, associate professor of music, who also will perform the processional and recessional music.

The College will present an honorary Doctor of Laws, posthumously, to Sidney Mishkin, a 1959 graduate who devoted his time, talent and treasure to his beloved alma mater. He chaired the Board of Trustees and was distinguished as the institution’s second Life Trustee.

Assisting with the conferring of degrees will be Cockerill; Rich Sidwell, chair, Board of Trustees; J. Wynn Alexander, interim vice president for academic affairs; Jennifer Walker, associate professor of athletic training; and Dr. Brenda Kraner, director of the Master of Organizational Leadership program. Alexander and Dr. Sylvia Stevens, vice president for external programs, will announce academic honors and awards.

Campus Minister Nancy McCormick will offer the invocation and benediction.

In other Commencement-related events, the Office of Alumni and Family Engagement is hosting the “Zero Year Reunion” at Tin Cap for graduating seniors Thursday while the Baccalaureate ceremony will be held Friday morning with McCormick presiding. Graduating seniors Jordan F. Snarr, Zachary Schecter and Anna Rose Irwin will offer student reflections while Damien Harris will provide an invocation and inspirational reading.

Music will be performed by Matzke, members of a small choral ensemble of College Chorale members, faculty, staff and alumni directed by Gina Beck, and by members of Quaker Thunder Pep Band under the direction of Evan Hatter. Also, the congregation will sing “Teach Me to Stop and Listen.”

Immediately following Baccalaureate will be the Graduate Lunch and Commencement rehearsal, which culminates with the Class of 2023 photo. Student Government President Isaac Hackney will emcee the lunch program, which will include comments from graduating senior Anna Bzovi and alumna Mandy McDonough Geyman, as well as a send-off from Cockerill. The College’s dining services provider, AVI, will prepare a selection of student favorites for the graduating seniors’ final lunch in The TOP.