C-M High School students make a difference at Cowan Lake State Park

Clinton-Massie High School Falcon Forward Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and community spirit on Friday, May 5.

The day was all about giving back to the community. Among the six different sites where community service work was performed, Cowan Lake State Park was one of them.

Students were divided into groups, and they had four different projects to work on at the park. The first project was to paint the “Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park” cabin. This project allowed students to showcase their artistic skills and contribute to the park’s aesthetic appeal.

The second project was to empty and clean the “Can Man,” an aluminum can recycling container. This project helped promote environmental awareness among the students and reinforced the importance of recycling.

For the third project, the students worked on weeding, mulching, and general cleanup at the Nature Center Complex. This project allowed them to work in close proximity to nature and appreciate the beauty of the park.

Lastly, the students worked on weeding and mulching at the front entry sign, park office, and visitors’ gate. This project helped to enhance the park’s visual appeal and create a welcoming environment for visitors. The Falcon Forward Day was a success, and the students were able to learn valuable lessons in community service, environmental stewardship, and teamwork.