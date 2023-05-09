CMHS students celebrate prom at Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie High School celebrated its prom in style this year with a memorable evening at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark. The event, held on Saturday, April 29, was organized by the Class of 2024.

The venue provided a unique backdrop for the event, with its stunning views of the Cincinnati skyline and the iconic baseball park.

According to Clinton-Massie staff, the students were praised for their good behavior and politeness by members of the Reds organization who were in attendance.