CMHS students celebrate prom at Great American Ballpark

Clinton-Massie High School Prom Court (L to R) at Great American Ballpark: Jenna Hanlon, Drake Bennett, Maddie Phipps, Gavan Hunter, Prince Austin Sauer, King Connor Stulz, Queen Kaden Kimple, Princess Kaylee Ramsey, Kinsey Beam, Gabe Muterspaw, Ally Coy, and Shayne Hendricks.

Submitted photo

CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie High School celebrated its prom in style this year with a memorable evening at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark. The event, held on Saturday, April 29, was organized by the Class of 2024.

The venue provided a unique backdrop for the event, with its stunning views of the Cincinnati skyline and the iconic baseball park.

According to Clinton-Massie staff, the students were praised for their good behavior and politeness by members of the Reds organization who were in attendance.

