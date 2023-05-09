Steed wins in Hamilton, extends SOPGA junior tour lead

HAMILTON — Andy Steed picked up another win and extended his lead in the PGA Southern Ohio Section Junior Tour.

Steed, a sophomore at Clinton-Massie High School, shot an even par 72 Saturday and won the Hamilton Junior Open at Walden Ponds Golf Club.

Steed’s classmate at Massie, Owen Goodwin, was eighth overall with an 8-over par.

Steed tied for third last week with a 5-over par at the Locust Hills Junior Open. He was two shots out of the lead.

At Walden Ponds, Steed carded birdies on his final two holes to overtake Gavin Augenstein of Lebanon and win by one stroke.

“I’ve been working very hard to manage my game and eliminate mistakes,” Steed said. “Making sure to stay focused on the next shot and not getting ahead of myself is helping a lot.”

Through four events, Steed has a sizeable lead in the 16-19 year old age group player of the year honors. Goodwin is currently sixth in the POY standings.

The next tournament in the junior tour is Saturday at the Groveport Junior Open at the Links at Groveport golf course.