Hurricane bounces Buccaneers on the road 6-4

XENIA — Wilmington picked up a 6-4 win over Xenia Monday in its last lacrosse match prior to tournament play.

The Hurricane, 10-5, will play 6 p.m. Monday at Edgewood in the OHSAA Division 8 Regional tournament.

Against Xenia, Eric Maus and Colin Wood had two goals each while Nino Gonzalez and Logan Camp had one goal each. Wood and Patrick Tucker both recorded assists.

“Xenia came out with an intense and physical play style,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “It took our team a quarter to settle. Their zone forced our offense to create looks that were not isolation based. We constantly preach that moving off-ball will generate offense, along with staying out of the penalty box.”