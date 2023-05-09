Mulvihill: Hardest decision he’s ever had to make

Jon Mulvihill never thought this day would come.

So to leave his alma mater as a teacher and head football coach was “one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” said Mulvihill who has been a teacher in the Blanchester school district for 18 years and head football coach the last four seasons. “In a perfect world, it’s one I wouldn’t make. Unfortunately things are not perfect.”

Mulvihill submitted his resignation as a teacher and coach last Wednesday and then told his football players Thursday. Mulvihill also is the boys track and field coach this spring.

“When I interviewed in the summer of 2005, where I am now was my goal,” he said. “I had everything I ever wanted. Sometimes what you want doesn’t always match up with what the family needs. Could we have made it work? Yeah, we could have as we have been, but I’m tired of settling for good enough. I want better for my kids, my wife, and myself. I’m leaving coaching with two years left of coaching (sophomore son) Mike and four years left of coaching my (eighth grade) son Chase. It rips me apart thinking about it, but I know that what we’re doing is more beneficial for them.”

Mulvihill was 25-16 in his four season as head. His Wildcats went to the post-season all four years and won two SBAAC National Division championships. It could be said with a 17-2 National Division record during his time there, Blanchester had become the standard-bearer for other teams in the National Division.

“I’ve had four really good years of football on the field,” said Mulvihill. “One of the most special things about coaching at Blanchester has been the time I have gotten to spend with my former coach and long-time friend John Lovin. He taught me a lot about football, but more about life. My decision to leave has really shaken our team, and John, but I hope he knows how much I appreciate everything he has done for me and my family.

“Brandon Scott, my offensive line coach, Tomas Oldham, my defensive line coach and JV coach, Jed Turpin, JV offensive coordinator and receiver coach, Kelley Penquite, Friday box man, Colt Conover, middle school coach, and Tanner Creager, middle school head coach, are all former Wildcats as well. Brandon was my teammate in high school and the others all played for Blanchester while I coached.”

Football aside, Mulvhill said academics were a key part in his decision.

”My wife and I made the decision to transfer my daughter to Goshen after her freshman year (three years ago) due to a lack of upper level class offerings,” Mulvihill said. “It turned out to be the right decision. She has flourished at Goshen academically. I’m at a similar spot now with Michael. There aren’t many classes left for him to take at Blanchester, so we either send him to take CCP classes off campus or we move school districts. That’s not a dig at our teachers. We have some of the best in the area, we just can’t offer upper level classes because we don’t have enough teachers in the building or enough students in those classes to justify teaching them.”

Mulvihill said his family is moving to Northern Kentucky and the current plan is to enroll his kids in the Randall K. Cooper School District. He plans to leave the education field and use his master’s degree in computer science to find a job elsewhere.

”Walking away from teaching brings another set of emotions,” he said. “I’ll miss the kids, for sure, but there are many teachers and support staff here at Blan that I consider family. I’ve grown really close to some awesome people that I’m leaving behind. I’ll miss them greatly.

“As a teacher and a coach, I have been blessed with many relationships that I will forever cherish. I’m not perfect, and Lord knows I have made some mistakes along the way, but I’d like to think the good outweighs the bad.”

Mulvihill has been in Blanchester almost his entire life and while he may physically be in another community he’ll always be a Wildcat.

”I’ve lived in the Blanchester school district since 1984,” he said. “I went to Putman Elementary, Main Street Middle School, and Blanchester High School. I graduated in 1999, went to Wittenberg from 1999 to 2003. I returned to Blan as a teacher, coach in 2005. I have been a Wildcat pretty much my whole life. I don’t want to leave. I have to leave. I wish everyone here the best and I’ll always root for the Blanchester Wildcats.”

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports