Falcons make it two straight over Hurricane 11-4

WILMINGTON — For the second time this season, Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington on the baseball diamond.

Adam Frisch’s two-run double highlighted a four-run sixth as the Falcons knocked off the Hurricane 11-4 Monday afternoon at WHS. The game started April 21 but was suspended by inclement weather.

The Falcons are 5-14 overall, 2-8 in the division. Wilmington falls to 9-10 overall, 5-5 in conference play.

Clinton-Massie led 6-0 when the game restarted but Wilmington scored in three straight innings to make it 6-4.

The Falcons put the game away with four in the sixth and another run in the seventh. Trenton Kendrick pitched in relief and preserved the win. Jack Elkins and Miles Theetge had big defensive plays for Clinton-Massie, manager Tyler Hayslip said.

Frisch finished with three hits and three runs scored. Gabe Black drove in three runs.

Jayden Tackett had three hits for the Hurricane. Jake Stephens homered for WHS.

SUMMARY

May 8, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 11, Wilmington 4

CM^2^1^3^0^0^4^1^(11-12-1)

W^0^0^2^1^1^0^0^(4-6-2)

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Elkins 5-2-2-1 Theetge 4-2-1-0 Frisch 5-2-3-2 Smith 4-3-3-2 Black 5-1-2-3 Creech 3-0-1-1 Hunter 3-0-0-1 Davidson 3-0-0-0 Kendrick 1-0-0-0 Denehy 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 35-11-12-10

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Tackett 4-1-3-1 Platt 2-0-0-1 Nichols 3-0-0-0 Massie 3-1-1-0 Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Harmeling 1-0-1-0 Anderson 1-0-0-0 Milliner 2-1-0-0 Stephens 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 24-4-6-3

2B: CM-Elkins, Black 2, Smith, Frisch

HR: W-Stephens

HBP: CM-Denehy, Creech

SAC: W-Platt

SB: W-Platt Milliner

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Davidson (W)^4^4^3^2^3^4

Kendrick (S)^3^2^1^1^1^2

Wilmington

Massie (L)^5^10^9^9^2^6

Anderson^2^2^2^1^1^3