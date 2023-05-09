WCSD to offer free lunches to community children

The Wilmington City School District is offering lunch free of charge to all children, 18 years and under in the Wilmington community, Monday through Friday, from May 30 through Aug. 11 (excluding July 4).

Meal service will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria. Children do not have to be enrolled in WCS or on free or reduced meals to receive a lunch free of charge. All meals must be consumed on-site and must meet the National School Lunch Program required components.

Each day, three entrees will be offered with fresh fruits and vegetables and two flavors of milk. Summer lunch menus can be found on the district website under the food service tab for viewing. Adult meals are available for $5.