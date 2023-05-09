5-under wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Bob Kemp, Gary Schrader, Fred Stern and Bob Vanzant had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Jim Doak.

32: Larry Roddy, Dave Harp, D Bullock, Rocky Long.

32: Jack Carson, Don Sicurella, Steve Cline.

33: Bruce Barrett, Carl Zaycosky, Gary Defayette, Gary Bishop.

33: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Bill Ross, Dick Mitchener.

35: Kathy Keltner, John Faul, Cliff Doyle, Eric Keltner.

36: Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Mike Gross, Doggie Anderson.