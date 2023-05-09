Woods slips to 5th, Findlay leads East Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gabby Woods slipped back in the pack Tuesday at the Division II East Regional Women’s Golf Championship at Panther Creek Country Club.

But Woods’ Findlay Oilers team holds a five stroke lead over the University of Indianapolis.

Woods, who had a 3-over 75, is tied for fifth at 1-over after 36 holes. Conditions were a bit drier Tuesday than Monday, thanks in part to 10-15 mile per hour winds.

Woods hit eight of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation. She had 16 putts on the front nine and 16 on the back nine.

In all, Woods had four drives better than 300 yards.

Findlay, the defending national champion, is 2 over par as a team.

The top six teams and the top two individuals not on an advancing team will play May 16-20 in the NCAA Div. II Women’s Golf Championship tournament at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo.