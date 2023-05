Massie tennis season ends at Lindner Family Tennis Center

MASON — The Clinton-Massie tennis season ended Tuesday at the Division II Sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “They have improved tremendously.”

Connor Stulz was ousted in a lengthy match 6-4, 2-6, 6-7.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2023

Div II Sectional

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

1-Connor Stulz defeated Irwin (CNE) 6-0, 6-0; was defeated by George (CHCA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-7

2-Avden Faucett was defeated by Bergman (Wyo) 0-6, 4-6

3-Austin Sauer defeated Madison 1-0; was defeated by Poffenberger ((H) 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson were defeated by Schmidt, Whalen (Wyo) 0-6, 0-6

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Berry, Rose (CNE) 6-0, 6-0; were defeated by Spera, Azar (Wyo) 2-6, 2-6