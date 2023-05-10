Clinton-Massie seniors receive special scholarship

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School seniors Peyton Bills and Austin Vonderhaar, both FFA students, were awarded Prezzleigh Goldie FFA Scholarships at a banquet on Tuesday.

Prezzleigh Goldie, daughter of Tim and Chasity Goldie, was a Clinton-Massie sophomore when she died in an automobile accident in December 2022.

“She loved life, people, and FFA. Prezzleigh held the sentinel officer position for the 2022-23 Clinton Massie Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter,” Brenda Harris, Prezzleigh’s aunt, told the News Journal. “She absolutely loved it. Although she didn’t have an agricultural background, she was very passionate and put her whole heart into everything being a member entailed. The family established an annual Clinton Massie FFA Scholarship in Prezzleigh’s memory.”

The scholarship is for Clinton-Massie FFA students who demonstrate positive characteristics. Contributions to the scholarship can be made through the Clinton County Foundation.

According to Harris, the scholarship was originally designed as a $1,000 award for one recipient. However, Bills and Vonderhaar “exhibited superb qualifications and both were chosen to receive a $500 scholarship,” said Harris.

Prezzleigh’s family wanted to thank those who provided love and support to their family.

“Prezzleigh had a journal she kept and one question in it asked ‘What do you want to give back to this world? How do I want to be remembered when I am gone?‘“the family stated. “Her answer was ‘I wanna save lives and I wanna be remembered as a helpful soul.’”

Prezzleigh’s family would like to thank everyone who has donated to the scholarship and they hope to keep her memorial scholarship available for many years.

