Operation Cherrybend hosts fundraising event

CLINTON COUNTY — Operation Cherrybend hosted a fundraising event at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm in April to raise funds for veteran outreach events in the battle against PTSD and veteran suicide.

The sporting clays tournament, sponsored by Air Transport Services Group Inc, (ATSG) resulted in 14 teams, 56 participants, and 18 volunteers participating. Teams competed in a shotgun start with 50 targets. Stations were sponsored by local businesses including Country Attic Treasures, Merchants National Bank, Wiederhold Painting and Home Improvement, Axis Ohio, Big Oak Kennels, American Legion Post 49, and Image Solutions.

The winner of the tournament was Team Avenger with a score of 169, followed by Team Warren with a 168 and Connover Trucking 1 with a 161. High shooter was Bruce Warren with a 45. The firearm Golden Ticket Giveaway Shoot-off winner was Kameron Lafferty, winning a Winchester SX4 shotgun in an exciting competition.

The next Operation Cherrybend event will be the golf outing at Buckeye Hills on June 10. Information for Operation Cherrybend 501c3 Veteran events and fundraisers can be found at www.operationcherrybend.org.