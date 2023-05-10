OSHP: Blanchester man dies in Clinton Co. crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A 54-year-old Blanchester man is dead after crashing his pickup truck Wednesday on Second Creek Road near Rhude Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Shortly before 5 p.m., Charles Gilkison was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Second Creek Road when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck two traffic sign posts and the ditch, according to OSHP.

The vehicle overturned and Gilkison was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Gilkison was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no passengers in Gilkison’s vehicle, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.