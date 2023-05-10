East Clinton tennis season ends at Centerville sectional

CENTERVILLE — The East Clinton tennis season ended Wednesday in the Division II Sectional at Centerville High School.

Gretchen Boggs and Brooklyn Hamilton played a tough match against a team from Stivers but came up short 5-7, 4-6.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

1-Bo Frye lost to Drew Keenan (St) 1-6 1-6

2_Stephen Lozano lost to Dorian Lawrence (St) 3-6 0-6

3_Carman Brown lost to Braden Christian (VV) 0-6 0-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell lost to Wilmington 3-6 3-6

2-Gretchen Boggs, Brooklyn Hamilton lost to Stivers 5-7 4-6