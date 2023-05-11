Minzler

BLANCHESTER — A local man has been charged with 40 felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to a release from the Blanchester Police Department (BPD), Travis Minzler, 33, was arraigned in Clinton County Commons Pleas Court on the charges Tuesday.

The BPD was notified by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) in August in reference to a Google account that was used to “download several files of child sexual abuse material, or child pornography.”

A search warrant was prepared and executed for Minzler’s Google account, which “revealed more child pornography files,” according to authorities.

In November, a search warrant was executed on Minzler’s residence where several electronic devices were seized as evidence. The devices were taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cyber Crimes Unit for analysis.

“Upon completion of the analysis, the electronic devices in Minzler’s possession at the time of the warrant contained over 300 files of child pornography,” the release states.

After the BPD’s investigation, the case was forwarded to the Clinton County’s Prosecutor’s Office and later presented to the grand jury.

Minzler was arrested on Monday and has since posted bail.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574