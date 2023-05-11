On Friday May 5, a group of students from Clinton-Massie High School, as part of their Falcon Forward Day, came to the Clarksville Community Park to clean the playground equipment, weed and mulch and paint planters. This was one of six Falcon Forward Day community service projects. This group of students represented their school in an outstanding way, according to school officials. They worked very hard with a smile on their face knowing that they were helping to bring positive changes to their community.

Submitted photo