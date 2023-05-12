Badin ends Clinton-Massie season at Joyce Park 6-3

HAMILTON — Badin ended the Clinton-Massie softball season Thursday with a 6-3 win in a Division II South 1 Sectional game at Joyce Park.

The Falcons finish the year at 6-12.

“In a single elimination tournament, the hardest part is always having the softball season end for your seniors and this was no difference,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “This is the end of the high school careers for McKenna Branham and Whitney Neeley. Both have meant so much to the softball program and just look forward to what they accomplish as they grow after high school.”

At 16-10, Badin advances in the tournament to play at No. 2 seed Taylor 5 p.m. May 16.

Sydney Doyle and Emma Crombie had two hits each. Laila Davis drove in three runs. Those runs came after Doyle was intentionally walked to load the bases in the fifth. Davis then drilled a double to bring all her teammates home and tie the game 3-3.

Massie left nine runners on base.

“I was really impressed with the way the girls battled,” said Lewis. “We just couldn’t get the big hit to open the game up when we had the opportunity. I was very happy with the way the girls battled in both tournament games and hopefully this will give us a lot of momentum as we work toward next season.”

SUMMARY

May 11, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Joyce Park

Badin 6, Clinton-Massie 3

CM^0^0^0^0^3^0^0^(3)

B^1^0^0^2^2^1^x^(6)

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 2-1-1-0 Crombie 4-0-2-0 Doyle 3-1-2-0 David 4-0-1-3 Green 3-0-1-0 O. Ward 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 2-0-0-0 Stroud 2-1-1-0 Purvis 3-0-0-0

(6) BADIN (ab-r-h-rbi) Nusky 2-1-0-0 Kunuash 4-1-1-0 Klaber 3-2-3-3 Beebe 4-0-2-0 Yess 2-1-0-0 Couch 3-0-0-0 Zorb 4-1-1-0 McLock 2-0-1-2 Ballinger 3-0-1-1

2B: CM-Davis

HR: B-Klaber