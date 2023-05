Bowling tournament Saturday in honor of Timmi Mahanes

The Timmi Mahanes Memorial Tournament will be held at Royal Z Lanes Saturday afternoon.

The 9-pin, no-tap tournament is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Cost to enter is $20 per bowler.

The tournament is being held in honor of Timmi Lynn Mahanes, the East Clinton High School senior who was killed in automobile crash earlier this year.

For more information contact Dale Wallace (937-218-6120) or August Morgan (937-218-8862).