Introducing new OSU Clinton Co. extension educator

Greetings Clinton County!

My name is Brooks Warner, and I am proud to serve as your new Ohio State University Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator. A little about myself, I received my bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a focus on animal sciences from Wilmington College in May 2020.

I have also been accepted into the agricultural communication, education, and leadership graduate degree program at Ohio State University beginning classes this fall. Prior to accepting this position, I worked as the Scioto County Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator, and before that, I worked as the Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent for North Dakota State University in Nelson County.

I am originally from New Richmond, Ohio in Clermont County. I grew up on my grandparents’ farm. We originally grew tobacco and raised Black Angus Cattle, and then made a switch to becoming a flower and cattle farm as tobacco production was phasing out.

I was an avid 4-Her in Clermont County, showing cattle and poultry. I was involved with Farm Bureau as a Young Agricultural Professional. I am very passionate about agriculture and look forward to giving back to this community which helped me get my start. I look forward to working with you all.