Shafer, Dietz compete at Carius/Gregory Invitational

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Madison Dietz and Kylee Schafer represented the Wilmington College women’s track and field team at the Carius/Gregory Invitational Friday at North Central College.

Both Quaker women competed in the 100-meter dash with Schafer taking 10th (12.49 seconds) and Dietz 14th (12.67 seconds). Dietz also jumped in the long jump, placing seventh with a mark of 17-6.

Wilmington will have one more week to improve individual marks at the University of Mount Union Last Chance Meet next weekend.