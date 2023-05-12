Preliminary work, pavement repairs begin on S.R. 380, S.R. 28

Pavement repairs are under way on two state routes in Clinton and Greene counties, and lane restrictions will be in effect weekdays during daytime, business hours.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are currently removing raised pavement markers and pavement markings in preparation for pavement repairs and paving work on S.R. 380 in Greene County, between Ledbetter Road and the Clinton County line, as well as on S.R. 380, between S.R. 73 and U.S. 22/S.R. 3, and on S.R. 28, between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road in the community of Jonesboro, in Clinton County.

A schedule to start paving operations has yet to be determined; however, throughout the project, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Shelly Company was awarded a contract for approximately $1.06 million to complete the project, and construction is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.

Motorists are reminded to use additional caution through the work zone. And for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.