Second Creek Road to close for bridge maintenance

Beginning Monday, May 15, weather permitting, Second Creek Road will be closed for bridge maintenance.

This bridge is located between Rhude Road and Tar Pike Road in Marion Township, Clinton County. The last address accessible from the southwest (Rhude Road) is 4011 Second Creek Road and the last address accessible from the northeast (Tar Pike Road) is 3664 Second Creek Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.