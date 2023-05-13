Heys sets another WC men’s track record

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Simon Heys set yet another program record for the Wilmington College men’s track and field team at the Carius/Gregory Invitational on Friday.

The Wilmington High School graduate crossed the finish line in 3:52.04 of the 1,500-meter run, breaking Alek Erwin’s WC record of 3:56.28 set on April 18, 2014. Heys finished fourth in the race, but was the second NCAA Division III runner to place.

Heys has four indoor track records at Wilmington College and three outdoor marks, according to the WC athletic website.

The Quakers will head back to the University of Mount Union for one more last chance meet next weekend.