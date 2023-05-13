Funeral director Niki Smith of Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Services was honored recently at Ohio Funeral Director’s Association Convention in Columbus for reaching her 25th year serving in the funeral industry. She was joined by Wayne Smith, also of Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Services, for reaching his milestone of 50 years of service. Niki is the wife of Shane, who is the third-generation family owner. Wayne is Shane’s uncle, the brother of the late James E. “Jim” Smith.

