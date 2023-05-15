Clinton Co. Kids and Company to present Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

It is the Clinton County Kids and Company’s 30th anniversary and Kids and Company would like to take you “Under the Sea” as it presents “Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

Auditions will be Saturday, May 20 from 2- 6 p.m. in the Auditeria at Wilmington High School. They are looking for students ages 6-18 for various roles. No need to prepare or memorize anything. Please come ready to sing and dressed in comfortable clothing you can move in. The show is directed by Ken Lydy, music direction by Gina Sheldon, and choreography by Ami Gallagher-Filip. Costumes and make-up are provided by Tara Lydy.

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award® winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

Performances of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. are open to the public at Wilmington High School (Auditeria) on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted at the door.