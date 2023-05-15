The Wilmington FFA Chapter: Back row, left to right, Jaden Snyder, Wyatt Philpot, Steven Wood, Devon Snyder, Hannah Scott, EmmieDanku, Corinne Thery, Lexus Reiley, Emma Walker and Mia Hollingsworth; Front row, left to right, Kensey Parker, Haley Schneder, Abi Earley, Maddison Harris, Katy Curry, LukeJohnson, Sydney Bennett, Bella Beatty, Samantha Vaughn, Lainajay Howell, Larkyn Groves, Bella Earley and Ms. Cooper Submitted photo

The Wilmington FFA attended the 95th Ohio State FFA Convention May 4 and 5.

On Thursday, May 4, Steven Wood walked across stage to accept the “Charitable Donation” award for the chapter. Charitable donation is when the chapter donates over $500 of goods, with no pay back. On Friday, May 5, Arabella Earley received her gold rated pin for the chapter secretary book, full of accurate records and minutes from the past year’s chapter FFA meetings. Kensey Parker received her gold rated pin for the treasurer’s book with accurate money receipts and records. Emmalee Danku received her gold rated pin for the reporter’s scrapbook full of pictures and memories from the past year.

Kensey Parker, Samantha Vaughn and Lainajay Howell all participated in the Ohio State FFA Choir. They sang many songs such as “Old Time Rock & Roll” and “America the Beautiful.” Jaden Snyder also participated in the State FFA Band in the percussion section. The band played many hit songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Last Friday Night.”

Through many hours of record keeping, classroom time and time spent with their SAE projects, several students were approved for their State FFA Degree. Devon Snyder, Jaden Snyder, Steven Wood and Haley Schneder all proudly received their state degrees.

Overall, the 2023 Ohio State FFA Convention was a success for the Wilmington FFA Chapter.