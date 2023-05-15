A group from East Clinton Great Oaks FFA traveled to Oklahoma during the first week of May to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Contest. Submitted photo

Four members of the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter traveled to Oklahoma during the first week of May to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Contest.

The team qualified for Nationals by placing third in the state competition during October of 2022.

While in Oklahoma, members Teddy Murphy, Dylan Arnold, Anna Lopez, and Sydney Beiting visited the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum. They also had a water taxi tour of the canal, attended the student social, and more.

These members practiced judging the soil in Oklahoma for several days before the official contest took place on Thursday. Results were then announced at the banquet on Thursday night. The competition had a total of 93 teams and almost 400 individuals. The team placed 60th in the contest and the individuals placed well too, with Sydney Beiting placing 31st, Dylan Arnold placing 276th, and Anna Lopez placing 296th.