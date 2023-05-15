There were nine new graduates from three different colleges, including Southern State, Ashland University, and the University of Cincinnati. Submitted photo

At Clinton Memorial Hospital Thursday, May 11, proud parents, children, organization leaders, and hospital leadership cheered on eight nursing school graduates who signed on to work as registered nurses at CMH. There was also one respiratory therapist graduate who will be joining the respiratory care unit.

Just as we value athletes who commit to play sports, the signing day ceremony was designed to honor graduates who are entering a nursing and clinical career and to emphasize the importance of their career choice in a high-demand field.

There were nine new graduates from three different colleges, including Southern State, Ashland University, and the University of Cincinnati. The nurses will be working in three different departments throughout the hospital beginning this month.

“We are thrilled to have so many new graduates as part of our organization. Our community is in good hands,” said Frankie Nunez, talent acquisition partner at CMH.

Congratulations to, Ashley Sowards, RT, Hannah West, RN, Kayla O’Neil, RN, Leah Morgan, RN, Karlee Rice, RN, Maeleea Clark, RN, Racquel Browder, RN, Vanessa Rice, RN, and Brandi Loury, RN.