Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 8 and May 12:

• Paul Jernigan II, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of assault, sentenced to 360 days in jail (286 days suspended), assessed $340 court costs. Jernigan must take part in supervised probation. A falsification charge was dismissed.

• Samuel Harding, 20, of Clarksville, failure to comply, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), license suspended from May 8, 2023-Nov. 11, 2023, fined $650, assessed $340 court costs. Harding must take part in supervised probation and complete 25 hours of community service. Limited driving privileges will be granted. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Dustin Ramey, 37, of West Union, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ramey must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Daniel Bolser, 58, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bolser must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Todd Whiting, 33, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Whiting must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Ryan Campbell, 30, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (80 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation.

• Robby Palmer, 22, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (24 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Palmer must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Palmer must have no contact with any properties of Wilmington College.

• Shawn Smith, 61, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing stalking charge. Smith must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Nathaniel Shelley, 27, of Xenia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. A marked lane violation and a driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• Braylee Stanforth, 18, of Blanchester, underage consumption, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an ‘physical control’ charge. An O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Chastity Joiner, 47, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, tag/sticker violation, assessed $170 court costs.

• Austin Nichols, 19, of Elizabethtown, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Nichols.

• Shelby Cross, 20, of Garland, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Cross.

• Brooklyn Warren, 24, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Warren.

