WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in April:

• Cameron David Tucker, 21, of Martinsville, a farmer, and Reiley Michelle Black, 21, of Wilmington, an ED technician.

• Joshua Lee Bailey, 36, a glazier, and Tyana Marie Myers, 28, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Eugene Norman III, 22, a fast food worker, and Lauren Dawn Robison, 25, both of New Vienna.

• Cole Benjiman Danbury, 25, a software developer, and Destiny Breanne Trentham, 24, both of Wilmington.

• Jordan James Duchardt, 24, a corrections officer, and Anna Grace Pansch, 22, a medical assistant, both of Clarksville.

• Garry Wayne Turner, 51, a machine operator, and Inez Renia Lindsey, 51, a truck driver, both of Midland.

• Christian Matthew Myers, 36, of Martinsville, a painter, and Mary Elizabeth McFarland, 36, of Mount Orab, a homemaker.

• Casey Ryan Cook, 31, and Makayla Marie Manino, a CNA, both of Wilmington.

• Alex Matthew Burch, 28, works in retail, and Alisha May Handra, 26, a kennel assistant, both of Blanchester.