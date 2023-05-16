Health Alliance of Clinton County golf scramble June 23 at SHCC

The 2nd annual Health Alliance of Clinton County golf scramble will be held June 23 at Snow Hill Country Club.

The golf scramble registration is at 7:45 a.m. and the tournament is set to start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served following the tournament.

All golfers have a chance to win a 2023 Ford Bronco for a Hole-in-One. Additional Hole-in-One prizes include $500 Callaway golf shopping spree, choice of Swing Caddie SC200 portable launch monitor or L4 Laser Rangefinder with slope, vacation for four at Lajitas Golf Resort & Spa in Lajitas, Texas, all sponsored by Busam Ford. Numerous other contests will be held throughout the course that will test the golfer’s skills. Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes.

The Health Alliance members have hole sponsorships, cart sponsors and corporate sponsorships available. http:/healthallianceclinton.org. and Health Alliance Facebook.

Register to play in the tournament no later than June 20. For more information call Kyle Miller, director of golf, 937-987-2491 or email [email protected]

The Health Alliance of Clinton County is a partner with the Clinton County Foundation, an independent non-profit organization.

Some of the HACC’s past recipients are the Cancer Patient Assistance Program, Hospice of Clinton County, Heather’s Hope for Diabetes and Medical Education Fund.