Post-season track, field underway at New Richmond

Several Clinton County high school track and field teams began post-season competition Tuesday, all at New Richmond High School.

Wilmington’s girls, East Clinton’s boys and both Blanchester team’s were in the Division II District meet while East Clinton’s girls were in the Division III meet.

Wilmington’s boys are in the Division I District at Piqua beginning Wednesday while Clinton-Massie teams run in the Division II District at St. Paris Graham Thursday.

The Wilmington girls 4×800-meter relay was eighth with a time of 11:00.48. The four runners were Taylor Noszka, Madilyn Brausch, Hannah Scott and Kennedy Moore.

Madison Schuster of WHS has the top time going in to the finals of the 100-meter hurdles. She ran 16.57 in the prelims. Taliah Billingsley is third at 17.27.

Wilmington advanced to the finals in the 4×200- and 4×100-meter relay events.