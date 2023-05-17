Wilmington College United Nations Day - October 24, 1950. Ringing bell at college, from left: Marjean Noftsger, Wilmington; Ming Wong, China; Sven Heikka, Sweden; Ruth Lederman, Israel (partly hidden); Carolyn Robinson and Charles Bonecutter, Wilmington; Lyon Cooper, London. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center