Country Day ends Blanchester season in sectional second round

BLANCHESTER — The baseball season came to a stunning end for Blanchester Wednesday with a 12-2 loss to Cincinnati Country Day in a second round Division III Sectional tournament game at BHS.

“Picked a bad day to not play,” said Aaron Lawson, BHS manager. “Really unfortunate this team couldn’t win at least a couple games in the tournament. They deserve it.”

The Wildcats finish the year with a 17-8 record. They lost five of their last eight games.

County Day will face either Carlisle or Cincinnati Christian in sectional championship game on Monday. The Indians are red-hot, having won eight straight games and 10 of 11. CCD has not allowed more than two runs in its last seven games.

Lawson said the seniors were the key to the team’s success this season. They are Dylan Estep, Zach West and James Wymer.

“This was by far my favorite team I’ve coached,” Lawson said. “All the great attitudes and team-first guys. It started with the seniors. Most unselfish group of young men I’ve seen. Best of luck to them post-graduation. I will miss them.”

SUMMARY

May 17, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2

CCD^0^0^3^6^1^0^2^(12-9-2)

BL^0^0^2^0^0^0^0^(2-4-6)

(12) COUNTRY DAY (ab-r-h-rbi) Corbin 4-2-2-0 Paumier 3-2-1-1 Campbell 5-2-1-1 Zimmerman 2-0-1-2 Pavlisko 1-2-0-0 Guttman 5-2-1-0 French 4-1-2-4 Collett 3-0-1-2 Robinson 3-1-0-0 TOTALS 30-12-9-10

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-1-2-0 James Wymer 4-0-1-1 West 2-0-0-0 Miller 2-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-0 Dick 1-0-0-0 Dees 3-0-0-0 Elston 2-0-0-0 Skates 0-1-0-0 Mueller 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-2-4-1

2B: CCD-Corbin, French

SAC: CCD-Paumier, Zimmerman; BL-Dick

SF: CCD-Zimmerman 2

HBP: CCD-Paumier, Pavlisko 0

SB: CCD-Paumier, Campbell; BL-Roush, West, James Wymer 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Country Day

Paumier^3^3^2^2^3^2

Collett (W)^2^1^0^0^0^1

Corbin^2^0^0^0^1^0

Blanchester

West (L)^3^2^5^2^4^2

Dick^3^4^5^1^1^1

Mulvihill^1^3^2^1^1^0