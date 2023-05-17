Oliver set to retire from Wilmington Christian Academy

Greg Oliver announced his retirement from Wilmington Christian Academy. A retirement reception will be May 25 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at WCA. News Journal File Photo

WILMINGTON — Administrator Greg Oliver has made the decision to retire from Wilmington Christian Academy.

To commemorate his contributions, a retirement reception has been scheduled for 1:30 to 4 p.m. May 25 at Wilmington Christian Academy.

Oliver has been associated with the academy since June 1, 2021. Oliver’s extensive career in education includes serving as a teacher and administrator at the Laurel Oaks campus from 1973 to 1985. He subsequently held the position of principal at East Clinton High School from 1985 to 1989.

While serving as a classroom teacher, he spent five summers as the Director of the Community Action Council’s Summer Program for Economically Disadvantaged Youth (SPEDY). And then worked as a school improvement consultant with Pearson Education in Columbus. He also was an assistant football coach at Wilmington College under legendary coach Bill Ramseyer.