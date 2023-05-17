Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Sandra Anchor (center) is joined by board members Mike Gorman, Jeremy Lamb, Andy Avery, Kathleen Norman, and Phil Harner (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Grace Poston (center) is joined by board members Mike Gorman, Phil Harner, Andy Avery, Kathleen Norman, and Jeremy Lamb (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Joni Fair (center) is joined by board members Jeremy Lamb, Andy Avery, Mike Gorman, Kathleen Norman, and Phil Harner (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Sandy Holland (center) is joined by board members Jeremy Lamb, Phil Harner, Andy Avery, Kathleen Norman, and Mike Gorman (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Donna Hubbell (center) is joined by board members Andy Avery, Phil Harner, Mike Gorman, Kathleen Norman, and Jeremy Lamb (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Robyn King (center) is joined by board members Jeremy Lamb, Mike Gorman, Andy Avery, Kathleen Norman, and Phil Harner (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton-Massie Local School District retiree Esther Wyatt (center) is joined by board members Mike Gorman, Andy Avery, Kathleen Norman, Phil Harner and Jeremy Lamb (from left to right) during the retiree recognition ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Student Grace Adams (right) is acknowledged by Civics teacher Amy Kreider (left) at the board meeting for her performance in the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

CLARKSVILLE — At the Clinton-Massie Local School District’s Board of Education meeting Monday night, a recognition ceremony took place honoring the dedicated retirees who have served the district over the years. The event commenced at 6 p.m. in the annex building, where cherished memories were shared, and the retirees were celebrated amidst the presence of their families.

CMLS Board President Jeremy Lamb read a general statement, “A few words cannot begin to measure the impact that each of these faculty members have had on our fellow staff members and our students. We cannot say thank you enough.”

The board members expressed their gratitude by acknowledging each retiree individually. Following the heartwarming anecdotes, a special moment awaited each retiree who attended as they were joined by the board members and their families for commemorative photographs.

Retiree recognitions: Sandra Anchor, Teresa Dille, Joni Fair, Sandy Holland, Donna Hubbell, Robyn King, Janie Luck, Grace Poston, Bill Wallace, and Esther Wyatt.

Also at the meeting, civics teacher Amy Kreider acknowledged high school students Grace Adams and June Stockton (Stockton was unable to attend) for their remarkable performance in the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee. Kreider commended their efforts, saying, “The first part was to write an essay about a problem you see in your community and how you would fix that problem or elevate the problem. Grace and June both qualified for the top 20 in the competition.”

Moving onto the next phase, held at Sinclair University in Dayton, the students engaged in a quiz-style trivia focused on civics knowledge. Although they didn’t secure a top-six position in the second phase, Kreider said, ”They did really well on their civics knowledge and they both effectively represented Clinton-Massie.”

Adams, in her essay, tackled the issue of homelessness, highlighting its impact on both adults and children. She proposed an after-school tutoring program to address the educational challenges faced by homeless children, ensuring they receive the necessary support. Adams described the Civics Bee as “so much fun” and expressed her appreciation for the event. Additionally, she received several commendable prizes, including a new tablet, and currently holds the position of class president.

More at the meeting

Superintendent Matt Baker responded to the Board of Education’s request for in-person driver’s education. He visited Little Miami Driving School, formerly a gun store, to assess collaboration possibilities. According to Baker, the driving school expressed extreme excitement about the district’s interest.

The school is going to provide Little Miami Driving School a room to use. The aim is to encourage students to take driver’s education earlier and improve road safety.

Baker said, “This allows us to offer the same service through an established business without incurring rental expenses. The district’s only cost will be the necessary heating and air conditioning, which would be running regardless.”

Two sessions are planned per school year, and integration into the curriculum is being considered.

Baker said, “We actually signed a contract that guarantees the discount to our students. It should be a great relationship.”

Lamb added, “So the question was can we create a local venue to encourage kids to take drivers ed rather than wait until they’re 18 and just get their license? Again we’re not making any money off this and not spending any money.”

Baker shared an update on the school’s safety and security measures during a recent discussion. On June 7, a meeting will take place with the participation of Thomas Breckel, Clinton County EMA manager, fire department personnel, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and other stakeholders to initiate the active aggressor exercise plan.

Another agenda item that Baker shared is a quote for a five-year term of a new technology designed to enhance safety. This technology involves a button integrated into a secondary badge worn beneath the regular badge. By pressing the button a specific number of times, the system can trigger various functions. For instance, during an active shooter situation, a specific sequence of presses can activate the necessary response. The technology also has benefits in handling other incidents such as fights.

Baker said, “Utilizing Bluetooth technology, it does not rely on Wi-Fi connectivity and includes a battery backup that can operate for up to five days without power.”