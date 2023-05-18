Alexander named to SNHU President’s List

Jynessa Alexander, of Wilmington, has been named to the winter President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.