At the monthly Wilmington Lions Club meeting, seven Clinton County high school seniors were guests and recipients of scholarships given by the club each year. Pictured left to right: Jenna Allemang WHS, Noah Geggie WHS, Jenna Hamlin CMHS, Katie Murphy WHS, Johanna Vanpelt CMHS, Joshua McCamish CMHS, and Brooklyn Hamilton ECHS. Also at the meeting, the club had a presentation from ODOT District 8 office in Lebanon on Adopt a Highway from Jennifer Henderson, who is in charge of the project.

Submitted photo