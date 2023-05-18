English Club learns about the Farmers Market

English Club met May 5 at McCoy’s Small Party Room. Avonelle Williams accompanied the group on the piano as we sang “In My Heart There Rings a Melody.” President Nancy Williams called the meeting to order and introduced hostess Sharon Breckel, who told us about the menu following the theme of Cinco de Mayo. Sharon then gave the blessing.

Fifteen members answered the roll call with sharing the most beautiful display of flowers in Ohio.

Birthday bags were given to Susan Henry and Frances Sharp for their June birthdays.

Sally Buchanan, guest speaker for the day, shared the history and current information about the Clinton County Farmers Market. At one time the market was held at the old K-Mark parking lot, Swindler’s parking lot, the mural parking lot, on Mulberry Street and now at the Court House parking lot from 8:30 to 12 on Saturday mornings.

Vendors’ farms must be located in counties that touch Clinton County. They are to grow, make or produce what they sell.

Providing fruits and vegetables to the elderly, the homeless, and to children is a goal of the market. Vouchers, special wooden tokens and gold coins are available for purchasing fresh food. Coffee, live music, and a Kid’s Corner are also at the Market each Saturday.

During the business meeting, the minutes were read and approved, the treasurer’s report given, and Joan Burge updated us on the cards she had sent recently.

The next meeting will be June 1 with Susan Henry and Frances Sharp serving as hostesses.