District champs: Staehling wins two, Robinson one, EC girls one

Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling won the shot put and discus at the Division II District at New Richmond. East Clinton girls 4x800-meter relay team of Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold finished first at the Division III District meet at New Richmond. Wilmington’s Ke’Asia Robinson won the girls shot put in the Division II District meet at New Richmond.

Led by a trio of district champions, Clinton County track and field athletes had a good day Thursday at district meets in New Richmond and St. Paris Graham.

At Graham High School, Clinton-Massie boys and girls competed in the Division II District meet.

At New Richmond, Blanchester boys and girls, East Clinton boys and Wilmington girls were in the Division II District meet while East Clinton’s girls were in the Division III District.

Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling won the discus by nearly six feet.

His shot put championship was a bit closer. On his third effort, Staehling went 43-11.75 in the shot but Jasean Denson of Deer Park followed with the next throw of 43-11.25.

Those two throws took Blanchester’s Chasen Allison off the top spot. His 43-3 led the field until Staehling took over.

But the good new is with Staehling winning the shot put championship, Allison was able to qualify for the regional by finishing third.

In the discus, Staehling had secured a spot in the regional meet early in the competition but on his last attempt hit a 149-5 to capture the district title.

The East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team of Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton and Emily Arnold ran 10:39.52 to capture the district title. The quarter came up short of the school record but won the race by more than 11 seconds over runnerup Summit Country Day.

Wilmington’s Ke’Asia Robinson won the shot put championship. After one throw, Robinson was out of contention for a regional spot but steadily increased her distance and then popped off a 35-1 on her fifth attempt to win the district by 18 inches.

The top four finishes in each event advance to next week’s regional meets.

Ainsley Whitaker also qualified for the regional with a third place throw in the discus (104-1).

Bryn Tippett kept her season going with a third place finish in the pole vault. She cleared 8-6.

Aidynne Tippett of Wilmington was seventh with a throw of 94-4.

Wilmington’s Madison Schuster was seventh in the high jump with a height of 4-10.

In the boys high jump, Blanchester’s Casey Gilbert cleared 5-8 and finished seventh.

Clinton-Massie began its district competition Thursday.

Among the events finalized on Thursday, Brandon Moritz was seventh in the discus (127-8) and Cale Wilson finished fifth in the long jump (20-0.25).

Advancing to the finals were Marty Kreider sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.46) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (23.3), the 4×200-meter relay team (1:33.97), the 4×100-meter relay team (45.16), Wilson in the 400-meter dash (51.99), Richie Federle in the 800-meter run (2:12.22).